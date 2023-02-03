PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $34

PENN Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] plunged by -$1.93 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $35.62 during the day while it closed the day at $33.92. The company report on February 2, 2023 that PENN Entertainment Reports Fourth Quarter Results.

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (“PENN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PENN) today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.

PENN Entertainment Inc. stock has also loss -0.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PENN stock has inclined by 0.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.30% and gained 14.21% year-on date.

The market cap for PENN stock reached $5.27 billion, with 157.60 million shares outstanding and 154.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, PENN reached a trading volume of 5865450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $45.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for PENN Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $45 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for PENN Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $40, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on PENN stock. On November 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PENN shares from 38 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PENN Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

PENN stock trade performance evaluation

PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, PENN shares gained by 15.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.99 for PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.83, while it was recorded at 34.78 for the last single week of trading, and 32.47 for the last 200 days.

PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PENN Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN Entertainment Inc. go to 2.04%.

PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,465 million, or 85.90% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,061,224, which is approximately 1.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,473,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $524.87 million in PENN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $490.69 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly -18.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

186 institutional holders increased their position in PENN Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 22,040,429 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 20,732,754 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 88,865,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,638,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,198,905 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 6,778,375 shares during the same period.