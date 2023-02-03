PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] gain 16.48% so far this year. What now?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE: PAGS] closed the trading session at $10.18 on 02/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.98, while the highest price level was $10.7521.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.48 percent and weekly performance of -1.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, PAGS reached to a volume of 6314917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $15.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, New Street dropped their target price from $22 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $15, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on PAGS stock. On December 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PAGS shares from 15 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGS in the course of the last twelve months was 39.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PAGS stock trade performance evaluation

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, PAGS shares gained by 23.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.03 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.25, while it was recorded at 10.14 for the last single week of trading, and 12.41 for the last 200 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.60 and a Gross Margin at +43.48. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.38.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. go to 10.24%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,688 million, or 52.40% of PAGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 24,478,274, which is approximately 0.488% of the company’s market cap and around 0.27% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,205,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.69 million in PAGS stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $107.98 million in PAGS stock with ownership of nearly 5.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE:PAGS] by around 31,951,746 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 39,251,718 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 94,592,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,795,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGS stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,447,652 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 4,889,459 shares during the same period.