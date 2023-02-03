Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Revenue clocked in at $39.10 million, up 22.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] traded at a high on 02/02/23, posting a 3.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.82. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Murchinson Issues Letter to Fellow Shareholders Regarding the Urgent Need for Boardroom Change at Nano Dimension.

Believes the Stern-Controlled Board’s Decision to Challenge Our Special Meeting Demand – Without Any Valid Justification – Reinforces the Need for Objective and Independent Perspectives in the Boardroom.

Contends the Company is Making Misleading Claims About Murchinson to Distract from Mr. Stern Having Presided Over a More Than 77% Share Price Decline Since Becoming Chairman.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8094931 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nano Dimension Ltd. stands at 5.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.87%.

The market cap for NNDM stock reached $690.42 million, with 257.41 million shares outstanding and 255.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, NNDM reached a trading volume of 8094931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59.

How has NNDM stock performed recently?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.68. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 21.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.14 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.45, while it was recorded at 2.78 for the last single week of trading, and 2.77 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -791.38 and a Gross Margin at -48.63. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1913.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.33.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.90 and a Current Ratio set at 34.50.

Insider trade positions for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]

There are presently around $172 million, or 23.90% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: MURCHINSON LTD. with ownership of 10,354,646, which is approximately 74.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.82% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,596,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.78 million in NNDM stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $14.6 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly 74.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 14,363,463 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 3,571,417 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 43,040,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,975,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,037,775 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 659,108 shares during the same period.