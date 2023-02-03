Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] – find out why.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] closed the trading session at $15.03 on 02/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.95, while the highest price level was $15.375. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Sale of Hilton Miami Airport.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

“I am incredibly pleased with our ongoing efforts to recycle capital out of non-core hotels and improve the overall quality of our portfolio and balance sheet,” commented Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Park. “Over the last twelve months, Park has sold eight hotels for over $435 million, with proceeds used to pay down debt and buy back common stock at a significant discount to NAV. With $1.9 billion of liquidity, Park is well-positioned to pivot between offense and defense depending on market conditions, while opportunistically taking advantage of the on-going dislocation between public and private valuations.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.48 percent and weekly performance of 5.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, PK reached to a volume of 4976137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $15.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $20 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $18, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on PK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 20.26.

PK stock trade performance evaluation

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.92. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 30.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.34 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.52, while it was recorded at 14.68 for the last single week of trading, and 14.29 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,055 million, or 92.70% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,921,969, which is approximately -1.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,475,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $427.99 million in PK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $188.66 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly -3.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

153 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 18,382,622 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 30,526,648 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 154,374,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,284,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,873,446 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,959,353 shares during the same period.