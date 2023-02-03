Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] – find out why.

Novo Nordisk A/S [NYSE: NVO] loss -4.85% on the last trading session, reaching $132.34 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons.

Bagsværd, Denmark, 2 February 2023 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Novo Nordisk A/S represents 2.26 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $230.20 billion with the latest information. NVO stock price has been found in the range of $131.17 to $135.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, NVO reached a trading volume of 4061952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVO shares is $139.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Novo Nordisk A/S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Nordisk A/S is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVO in the course of the last twelve months was 45.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for NVO stock

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.78. With this latest performance, NVO shares dropped by -3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.43 for Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.24, while it was recorded at 137.47 for the last single week of trading, and 114.29 for the last 200 days.

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.91 and a Gross Margin at +82.04. Novo Nordisk A/S’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.92.

Return on Total Capital for NVO is now 68.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 63.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 71.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.66. Additionally, NVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] managed to generate an average of $999,268 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Novo Nordisk A/S’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novo Nordisk A/S go to 1.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]

There are presently around $18,725 million, or 8.40% of NVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 15,308,871, which is approximately -12.669% of the company’s market cap and around 26.40% of the total institutional ownership; JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 10,930,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in NVO stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.24 billion in NVO stock with ownership of nearly -34.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novo Nordisk A/S stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 420 institutional holders increased their position in Novo Nordisk A/S [NYSE:NVO] by around 8,077,975 shares. Additionally, 401 investors decreased positions by around 16,451,232 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 116,964,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,494,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVO stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,363,537 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,012,454 shares during the same period.