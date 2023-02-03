Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] – find out why.

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] surged by $0.49 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.09 during the day while it closed the day at $4.90. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Jumia to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 16, 2023.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), (“Jumia”), today announced that it will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. US Eastern Time on the same day.

Jumia Technologies AG stock has also gained 20.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JMIA stock has declined by -2.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.60% and gained 52.65% year-on date.

The market cap for JMIA stock reached $489.40 million, with 99.88 million shares outstanding and 99.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, JMIA reached a trading volume of 6102954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85.

JMIA stock trade performance evaluation

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.69. With this latest performance, JMIA shares gained by 57.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.70 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.87, while it was recorded at 4.35 for the last single week of trading, and 5.78 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.07 and a Gross Margin at +56.70. Jumia Technologies AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.76.

Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Jumia Technologies AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 5,326,906 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 3,556,146 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 12,557,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,440,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,708,491 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,658,994 shares during the same period.