Morgan Stanley slashes price target on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] – find out why.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] closed the trading session at $17.04 on 02/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.70, while the highest price level was $17.09. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner to Simplify E-Commerce Logistics.

The partnership brings added flexibility and performance to e-commerce supply chains at a time when brands and retailers need it most.

Shipium, the premier shipping platform for e-commerce, today announced a partnership with Quiet Platforms, the collaborative commerce network for brands and retailers. Quiet Platforms is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) that provides an expansive national delivery service that enables retailers and brands to gain instant nationwide coverage through a trusted portfolio of carriers using a universal delivery label, eliminating the need for multiple integrations, complex invoicing and lengthy contract negotiations. The network dynamically manages performance at the shipment level, ensuring the best decision is made for every parcel to be shipped, based on delivery commitment, quality of service and delivery cost.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.06 percent and weekly performance of 7.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 51.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, AEO reached to a volume of 5750935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $16.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $25 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on AEO stock. On June 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AEO shares from 22 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

AEO stock trade performance evaluation

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.44. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 17.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.69 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.27, while it was recorded at 16.19 for the last single week of trading, and 12.93 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +36.51. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to -13.50%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,976 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 28,084,598, which is approximately 29.279% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,356,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $415.03 million in AEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $299.41 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly 15.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 34,877,981 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 43,135,194 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 96,654,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,667,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,715,296 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 8,010,127 shares during the same period.