MGO Global Inc. [MGOL] Revenue clocked in at $0.70 million, down -42.80% YTD: What’s Next?

MGO Global Inc. [NASDAQ: MGOL] loss -1.12% on the last trading session, reaching $2.66 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2023 that MGO Global CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders Following Successful IPO.

Maximiliano Ojeda, Chairman and CEO of MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL), operator of The Messi Store, (“MGO” or the “Company”) today issued the following letter to the Company’s stockholders:

MGO Global Inc. represents 13.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.48 million with the latest information. MGOL stock price has been found in the range of $2.58 to $3.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, MGOL reached a trading volume of 3872506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGO Global Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.54.

Trading performance analysis for MGOL stock

MGO Global Inc. [MGOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.55. The present Moving Average recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading.

MGO Global Inc. [MGOL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

MGO Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.