MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] Stock trading around $14.29 per share: What’s Next?

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE: MTG] jumped around 0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.29 at the close of the session, up 0.42%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that MGIC Investment Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Income of $191.4 million or $0.64 per Diluted Share.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Adjusted Net Operating Income (Non-GAAP) of $193.3 million or $0.64 per Diluted Share.

MGIC Investment Corporation stock is now 9.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MTG Stock saw the intraday high of $14.69 and lowest of $14.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.41, which means current price is +16.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, MTG reached a trading volume of 4574438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTG shares is $16.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for MGIC Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $19 to $14.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for MGIC Investment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on MTG stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MTG shares from 15 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGIC Investment Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.72.

How has MTG stock performed recently?

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, MTG shares gained by 9.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.19 for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.31, while it was recorded at 14.14 for the last single week of trading, and 13.46 for the last 200 days.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +76.75. MGIC Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +53.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.77.

Earnings analysis for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGIC Investment Corporation go to 4.05%.

Insider trade positions for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]

There are presently around $4,227 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,980,396, which is approximately 5.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,710,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $381.69 million in MTG stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $350.24 million in MTG stock with ownership of nearly 21.171% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGIC Investment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG] by around 28,110,930 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 26,195,114 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 241,513,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,819,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTG stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,308,841 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,460,110 shares during the same period.