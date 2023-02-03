Market cap of Magnite Inc. [MGNI] reaches 1.73B – now what?

Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ: MGNI] price surged by 8.24 percent to reach at $1.0. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Magnite to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 22, 2023.

A sum of 3859188 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.04M shares. Magnite Inc. shares reached a high of $13.7321 and dropped to a low of $12.49 until finishing in the latest session at $13.14.

The one-year MGNI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.14. The average equity rating for MGNI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Magnite Inc. [MGNI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGNI shares is $14.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGNI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Magnite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Magnite Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on MGNI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnite Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGNI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MGNI Stock Performance Analysis:

Magnite Inc. [MGNI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.96. With this latest performance, MGNI shares gained by 32.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.16 for Magnite Inc. [MGNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.79, while it was recorded at 12.11 for the last single week of trading, and 9.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Magnite Inc. Fundamentals:

Magnite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Magnite Inc. [MGNI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,338 million, or 67.40% of MGNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGNI stocks are: NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 17,128,277, which is approximately 554.975% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,090,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.87 million in MGNI stocks shares; and GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $136.89 million in MGNI stock with ownership of nearly 9.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magnite Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ:MGNI] by around 25,040,579 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 9,883,571 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 66,932,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,856,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGNI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,317,843 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,742,099 shares during the same period.