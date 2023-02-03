Market cap of Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] reaches 7.38B – now what?

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE: HOG] gained 10.70% on the last trading session, reaching $51.72 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2023 that /C O R R E C T I O N — Harley-Davidson, Inc./.

In the news release, Harley-Davidson Delivers Strong Fourth Quarter Financial Results Successfully Completing Second Year of Hardwire Strategic Plan, issued 02-Feb-2023 by Harley-Davidson, Inc. over PR Newswire, the financial tables at the end of the release were inadvertently omitted by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (“Harley-Davidson,” “HDI,” or the “Company”), (NYSE: HOG) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 results.

Harley-Davidson Inc. represents 146.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.38 billion with the latest information. HOG stock price has been found in the range of $49.58 to $51.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, HOG reached a trading volume of 4776694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $47.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Harley-Davidson Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $37, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on HOG stock. On July 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HOG shares from 70 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 19.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for HOG stock

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.33. With this latest performance, HOG shares gained by 25.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.46 for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.67, while it was recorded at 46.95 for the last single week of trading, and 39.26 for the last 200 days.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.94 and a Gross Margin at +32.73. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.64.

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson Inc. go to 43.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

There are presently around $6,430 million, or 89.30% of HOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,810,673, which is approximately -1.435% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 12,700,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $656.84 million in HOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $582.15 million in HOG stock with ownership of nearly -8.69% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harley-Davidson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG] by around 8,523,711 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 10,754,111 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 105,040,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,318,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOG stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,493,662 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,541,257 shares during the same period.