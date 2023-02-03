Market cap of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] reaches 1.17B – now what?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] price surged by 3.90 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Séguéla Project on-track for commissioning in the second quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

SAG mill installation well advanced.

A sum of 4828078 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.97M shares. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares reached a high of $4.03 and dropped to a low of $3.78 until finishing in the latest session at $4.00.

Guru’s Opinion on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02.

FSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, FSM shares gained by 6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.69 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.76, while it was recorded at 3.96 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.13 and a Gross Margin at +33.56. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $312 million, or 37.37% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 30,019,709, which is approximately -3.248% of the company’s market cap and around 1.09% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 8,424,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.7 million in FSM stocks shares; and EURO PACIFIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $16.15 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly 16.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 8,046,164 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 11,449,766 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 58,443,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,939,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 388,830 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 4,786,402 shares during the same period.