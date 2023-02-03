Market cap of Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] reaches 751.41M – now what?

Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ: EDIT] surged by $1.12 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $11.88 during the day while it closed the day at $11.53. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Editas Medicine and Shoreline Biosciences Enter into Definitive Agreement for Shoreline to Acquire Editas’ iNK Cell Franchise and Related Gene Editing Technologies.

Shoreline to obtain an exclusive license to SLEEK knock-in technology for iPSC-derived NK cells, an exclusive license to SLEEK for iPSC-derived macrophages in oncology and a non-exclusive license for AsCas12a.

Shoreline to acquire Editas Medicine’s iNK cell franchise, including EDIT-202 and certain related manufacturing technologies.

Editas Medicine Inc. stock has also gained 27.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EDIT stock has declined by -9.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.31% and gained 29.99% year-on date.

The market cap for EDIT stock reached $751.41 million, with 68.74 million shares outstanding and 68.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, EDIT reached a trading volume of 3513620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDIT shares is $14.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Editas Medicine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Editas Medicine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on EDIT stock. On November 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EDIT shares from 28 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Editas Medicine Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.44.

EDIT stock trade performance evaluation

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.12. With this latest performance, EDIT shares gained by 36.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.23 for Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.34, while it was recorded at 10.15 for the last single week of trading, and 12.55 for the last 200 days.

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -756.13 and a Gross Margin at +80.22. Editas Medicine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -753.61.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.80.

Editas Medicine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $547 million, or 73.30% of EDIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDIT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,982,775, which is approximately 3.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,725,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.54 million in EDIT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $73.2 million in EDIT stock with ownership of nearly -19.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Editas Medicine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ:EDIT] by around 7,280,765 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 6,120,615 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 34,005,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,407,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDIT stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,873,349 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,035,268 shares during the same period.