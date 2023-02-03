Market cap of Azul S.A. [AZUL] reaches 852.82M – now what?

Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] price surged by 7.37 percent to reach at $0.51. The company report on January 26, 2023 that FLYR and Azul Partner on Revenue Optimization Initiatives.

Airline innovator will revolutionize the industry by leveraging FLYR’s cutting-edge technology to improve profitability, optimize workflow, and provide more personalized offerings to travelers.

A sum of 3827963 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.39M shares. Azul S.A. shares reached a high of $7.77 and dropped to a low of $7.08 until finishing in the latest session at $7.43.

The one-year AZUL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.0. The average equity rating for AZUL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Azul S.A. [AZUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $12.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Azul S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Azul S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZUL in the course of the last twelve months was 35.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

AZUL Stock Performance Analysis:

Azul S.A. [AZUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.48. With this latest performance, AZUL shares gained by 32.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.45 for Azul S.A. [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.57, while it was recorded at 7.04 for the last single week of trading, and 8.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Azul S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azul S.A. [AZUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.68 and a Gross Margin at +5.79. Azul S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.23.

Azul S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Azul S.A. [AZUL] Insider Position Details

Positions in Azul S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Azul S.A. [NYSE:AZUL] by around 4,466,973 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 4,906,202 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 24,515,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,888,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZUL stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 414,099 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 981,227 shares during the same period.