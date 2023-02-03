Market cap of AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] reaches 1.87B – now what?

AMTD Digital Inc. [NYSE: HKD] gained 0.40% on the last trading session, reaching $10.13 price per share at the time. The company report on January 27, 2023 that AMTD Digital’s New Movies “My First of May (无名指)” to Commence Shooting and “The Trading Floor (东方华尔街)” Confirmed Complete Line-up for Filming Next.

AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital”) (NYSE: HKD), a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platform in Asia, including digital media, culture and entertainment, as one of the core business lines. AMTD Digital, with a successful track record in producing high quality movies and blockbusters such as White Storm 3 (掃毒3之天大地大) and Shock Wave 2 (拆弹专家 2) etc., announced today that the highly anticipated inspirational family movie titled “My First of May”, starring Aaron Kwok (郭富城), and produced in partnership with Entertaining Power, Ltd. (无限动力实业有限公司), First Strong Film and Production Limited (小美电影工作室有限公司), and Metaculture Limited (元宇宙文化集团出品), has officially started shooting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005266/en/.

AMTD Digital Inc. represents 185.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.87 billion with the latest information. HKD stock price has been found in the range of $10.10 to $11.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, HKD reached a trading volume of 5669400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMTD Digital Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56.

Trading performance analysis for HKD stock

AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, HKD shares gained by 2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.08% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.52 for AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.21, while it was recorded at 10.19 for the last single week of trading.

AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.45. AMTD Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +108.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.83.

An analysis of insider ownership at AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]

2 institutional holders increased their position in AMTD Digital Inc. [NYSE:HKD] by around 3 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HKD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 3 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.