Market Analysts see Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] falling to $80. Time to buy?

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [NYSE: SWK] surged by $4.73 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $96.89 during the day while it closed the day at $95.89. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Stanley Black & Decker Reports 4Q And Full Year 2022 Results.

Full Year 2022 Revenues of $16.9 Billion, Up 11% Versus Prior Year, Led by Outdoor Power Equipment Acquisitions, Industrial Segment Growth and Price Realization.

Global Cost Reduction Program on Track, and Delivered $200 Million in Pre-Tax Savings in the Second Half of 2022.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stock has also gained 13.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SWK stock has inclined by 25.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.34% and gained 27.65% year-on date.

The market cap for SWK stock reached $13.90 billion, with 147.94 million shares outstanding and 147.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, SWK reached a trading volume of 4115404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWK shares is $85.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $125 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $82, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on SWK stock. On August 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SWK shares from 126 to 111.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82.

SWK stock trade performance evaluation

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.59. With this latest performance, SWK shares gained by 25.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.52 for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.46, while it was recorded at 89.46 for the last single week of trading, and 95.17 for the last 200 days.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. go to -3.57%.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,968 million, or 91.80% of SWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,333,411, which is approximately -1.216% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,292,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in SWK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $814.14 million in SWK stock with ownership of nearly 7.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 346 institutional holders increased their position in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [NYSE:SWK] by around 20,575,602 shares. Additionally, 444 investors decreased positions by around 18,304,481 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 96,356,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,236,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWK stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,697,301 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 2,950,468 shares during the same period.