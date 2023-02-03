Market Analysts see SLM Corporation [SLM] falling to $18. Time to buy?

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] plunged by -$2.99 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $17.17 during the day while it closed the day at $14.80. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Sallie Mae Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results.

Fourth-Quarter GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Common Stock of $81 Million, $0.33 Loss Per Share; Full-Year 2022 GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stock of $460 Million, $1.76 Per Diluted Share.

Impacting Earnings Per Share for the Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Were the Fourth-Quarter Provision for Credit Losses of $297 Million and the Write Down of $60 Million of the Value of an Investment in Non-Marketable Equity Securities.

SLM Corporation stock has also loss -14.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SLM stock has declined by -11.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.70% and lost -10.84% year-on date.

The market cap for SLM stock reached $3.64 billion, with 251.27 million shares outstanding and 248.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, SLM reached a trading volume of 10865140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SLM Corporation [SLM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $19.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for SLM Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $18 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for SLM Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on SLM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corporation is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.45.

SLM stock trade performance evaluation

SLM Corporation [SLM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.55. With this latest performance, SLM shares dropped by -10.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.81 for SLM Corporation [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.78, while it was recorded at 16.95 for the last single week of trading, and 16.39 for the last 200 days.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLM Corporation [SLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +70.92 and a Gross Margin at +89.79. SLM Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SLM Corporation [SLM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corporation go to 17.07%.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,598 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,551,727, which is approximately 0.584% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; IMPACTIVE CAPITAL LP, holding 22,593,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $334.38 million in SLM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $316.66 million in SLM stock with ownership of nearly -5.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SLM Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM] by around 21,259,970 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 34,461,718 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 187,356,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,078,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLM stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,768,641 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 15,351,102 shares during the same period.