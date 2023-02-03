Market Analysts see Okta Inc. [OKTA] gaining to $90. Time to buy?

Okta Inc. [NASDAQ: OKTA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.72% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.12%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Okta to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on March 1, 2023.

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 ended January 31, 2023 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Okta will host a live video webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Event: Okta’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial ResultsDate: Wednesday, March 1, 2023Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)Webcast: investor.okta.com.

Over the last 12 months, OKTA stock dropped by -59.65%. The one-year Okta Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.05. The average equity rating for OKTA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.76 billion, with 158.71 million shares outstanding and 151.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, OKTA stock reached a trading volume of 5648509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Okta Inc. [OKTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKTA shares is $79.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Okta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $60 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Okta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on OKTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Okta Inc. is set at 3.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKTA in the course of the last twelve months was 1724.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

OKTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Okta Inc. [OKTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.12. With this latest performance, OKTA shares gained by 16.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.48 for Okta Inc. [OKTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.63, while it was recorded at 74.32 for the last single week of trading, and 78.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Okta Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Okta Inc. [OKTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.64 and a Gross Margin at +69.51. Okta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.57.

Okta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

OKTA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Okta Inc. go to 25.00%.

Okta Inc. [OKTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,514 million, or 81.50% of OKTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,079,420, which is approximately 1.719% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,968,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $810.14 million in OKTA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $715.3 million in OKTA stock with ownership of nearly 87.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Okta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 303 institutional holders increased their position in Okta Inc. [NASDAQ:OKTA] by around 25,795,995 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 53,707,195 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 37,566,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,069,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKTA stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,806,642 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 3,987,425 shares during the same period.