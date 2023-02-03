Market Analysts see Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] gaining to $80. Time to buy?

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: FND] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.15% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.37%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 will be released after market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with related materials, will be available online at ir.flooranddecor.com.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online at ir.flooranddecor.com and by dialing 844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 412-317-6671). The pin number to access the telephone replay is 13735419. The replay will be available until March 2, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, FND stock dropped by -8.90%. The one-year Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.53. The average equity rating for FND stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.38 billion, with 105.75 million shares outstanding and 104.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, FND stock reached a trading volume of 3618255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FND shares is $89.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FND stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $103 to $75, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on FND stock. On June 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FND shares from 109 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is set at 4.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for FND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

FND Stock Performance Analysis:

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.37. With this latest performance, FND shares gained by 38.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.09 for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.36, while it was recorded at 91.70 for the last single week of trading, and 76.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

FND Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. go to 19.41%.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,166 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FND stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 12,751,697, which is approximately -1.692% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 10,278,459 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in FND stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $912.35 million in FND stock with ownership of nearly 0.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

186 institutional holders increased their position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:FND] by around 12,955,982 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 11,143,755 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 87,248,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,348,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FND stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,547,405 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,937,513 shares during the same period.