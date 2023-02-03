Market Analysts see Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] traded at a high on 02/01/23, posting a 2.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.98. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Coeur Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Call.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael “Mick” Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through March 2, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4357725 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coeur Mining Inc. stands at 4.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.17%.

The market cap for CDE stock reached $1.16 billion, with 278.11 million shares outstanding and 276.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, CDE reached a trading volume of 4357725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on CDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has CDE stock performed recently?

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.24. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 18.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.80 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.57, while it was recorded at 3.97 for the last single week of trading, and 3.45 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

There are presently around $731 million, or 76.00% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 26,014,573, which is approximately -3.008% of the company’s market cap and around 1.54% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,883,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.02 million in CDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $102.96 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly 3.85% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 19,104,897 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 12,640,428 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 152,048,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,793,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,958,587 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,125,424 shares during the same period.