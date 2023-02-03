Market Analysts see Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] falling to $58. Time to buy?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: APLS] gained 3.11% or 1.71 points to close at $56.73 with a heavy trading volume of 3915169 shares. The company report on January 6, 2023 that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employees received options to purchase 17,785 restricted stock units (RSUs). Each RSU will vest as to 25% of the shares underlying the RSU award on the first anniversary of the grant date and as to an additional 25% of the shares underlying the RSU award annually thereafter, subject to each such employee’s continued employment on each vesting date.

It opened the trading session at $55.94, the shares rose to $60.64 and dropped to $54.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APLS points out that the company has recorded -1.99% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -70.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, APLS reached to a volume of 3915169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLS shares is $74.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $70 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on APLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.41.

Trading performance analysis for APLS stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.48. With this latest performance, APLS shares gained by 12.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.58 for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.91, while it was recorded at 54.00 for the last single week of trading, and 52.40 for the last 200 days.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -805.67 and a Gross Margin at +97.46. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1121.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -370.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.02.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 33.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]

There are presently around $5,447 million, or 89.80% of APLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLS stocks are: AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 10,125,000, which is approximately 3.264% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9,957,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $564.88 million in APLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $512.33 million in APLS stock with ownership of nearly 3.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:APLS] by around 17,600,160 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 12,934,013 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 65,484,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,018,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLS stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,991,803 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 956,438 shares during the same period.