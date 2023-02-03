LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] Revenue clocked in at $326.60 million, up 17.86% YTD: What’s Next?

LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE: LXP] traded at a high on 02/02/23, posting a 1.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.81. The company report on January 20, 2023 that LXP Industrial Trust to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call February 16, 2023.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“LXP”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution real estate investments, today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results the morning of Thursday, February 16, 2023. LXP will host its conference call and webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time to discuss these results. Participants may access the call and webcast by the following:.

Conference Call: (888) 660-6144 or (929) 203-0865Conference ID: 5974526Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/656281792 or visit https://ir.lxp.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx to access webcast link.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3670443 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LXP Industrial Trust stands at 2.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.25%.

The market cap for LXP stock reached $3.25 billion, with 277.54 million shares outstanding and 269.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, LXP reached a trading volume of 3670443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for LXP Industrial Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for LXP Industrial Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LXP Industrial Trust is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for LXP in the course of the last twelve months was 85.69.

How has LXP stock performed recently?

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, LXP shares gained by 15.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.22 for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.71, while it was recorded at 11.55 for the last single week of trading, and 10.64 for the last 200 days.

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.44 and a Gross Margin at +34.75. LXP Industrial Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +111.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.19.

Earnings analysis for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP Industrial Trust go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]

There are presently around $3,204 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,954,068, which is approximately -3.799% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,648,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $539.11 million in LXP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $450.98 million in LXP stock with ownership of nearly -2.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LXP Industrial Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE:LXP] by around 14,464,627 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 16,754,015 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 240,113,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,331,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXP stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,516,533 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,920,888 shares during the same period.