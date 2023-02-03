Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] Stock trading around $221.56 per share: What’s Next?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] traded at a high on 02/02/23, posting a 3.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $221.56. The company report on January 24, 2023 that LOWE’S INVITES COMMUNITIES NATIONWIDE TO NOMINATE PROJECTS FOR LOWE’S HOMETOWNS IMPACT PROGRAM.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

100 signature projects will be selected from nominations to rebuild or renovate community spaces as Lowe’s continues five-year, $100 million commitment.

As part of its goal to make homes – and hometowns – better for all, Lowe’s today announced it is accepting nominations for the second year of Lowe’s Hometowns, a five-year, $100 million impact program and the company’s largest-ever commitment of its kind. Now through Feb. 20, people across the country are invited to nominate projects for the opportunity to receive a Lowe’s Hometowns grant and help revitalize their communities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4139475 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lowe’s Companies Inc. stands at 2.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.75%.

The market cap for LOW stock reached $133.53 billion, with 618.00 million shares outstanding and 604.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 4139475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $234.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on LOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 5.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 26.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has LOW stock performed recently?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.79. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 11.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.21 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 206.11, while it was recorded at 209.55 for the last single week of trading, and 196.51 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.74.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 9.90%.

Insider trade positions for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

There are presently around $100,785 million, or 78.40% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,016,835, which is approximately -2.738% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,032,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.98 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.99 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -1.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 961 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 13,724,961 shares. Additionally, 1,034 investors decreased positions by around 31,018,322 shares, while 335 investors held positions by with 410,144,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 454,887,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,934,951 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 3,890,886 shares during the same period.