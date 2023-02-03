Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] is 26.32% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ: RIDE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.09% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.00%. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Lordstown Endurance™ On Site at CES in West Hall Booth 5274.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The light-duty truck, a finalist for the North American Truck of the Year competition, began commercial production at the Foxconn EV Ohio assembly plant in Q3. Sales started earlier this quarter.

Over the last 12 months, RIDE stock dropped by -54.29%. The one-year Lordstown Motors Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.14. The average equity rating for RIDE stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $290.68 million, with 211.95 million shares outstanding and 179.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.07M shares, RIDE stock reached a trading volume of 4683720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIDE shares is $3.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIDE stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price from $3 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Lordstown Motors Corp. stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for RIDE shares from 8 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lordstown Motors Corp. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

RIDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, RIDE shares gained by 27.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.03 for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2614, while it was recorded at 1.3180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7987 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lordstown Motors Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.37.

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

RIDE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIDE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lordstown Motors Corp. go to -13.88%.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $86 million, or 28.10% of RIDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIDE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,349,447, which is approximately 7.039% of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 9,347,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.46 million in RIDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.87 million in RIDE stock with ownership of nearly 16.738% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lordstown Motors Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ:RIDE] by around 8,014,513 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 8,971,182 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 42,973,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,958,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIDE stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,479,824 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,263,890 shares during the same period.