Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] Stock trading around $17.55 per share: What’s Next?

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [NYSE: LSPD] closed the trading session at $17.55 on 02/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.02, while the highest price level was $20.1232. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Lightspeed Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue grew 24% YoY to $188.7M (26% growth in constant currency1) at the higher end of previously-established outlook Gross Payments Volume grew 75% YoY to $3.9 billion Customer Locations processing more than $500,000/year in GTV grew by 15% YoY2Adjusted EBITDA loss significantly ahead of previously-established outlook Lightspeed remains committed to profitable growth with Adjusted EBITDA break even or better3 in fiscal 2024.

Lightspeed reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.73 percent and weekly performance of 2.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, LSPD reached to a volume of 3913202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.12.

LSPD stock trade performance evaluation

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, LSPD shares gained by 23.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.40 for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.56, while it was recorded at 18.01 for the last single week of trading, and 19.10 for the last 200 days.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.45 and a Gross Margin at +30.18. Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.09.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,365 million, or 59.21% of LSPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSPD stocks are: CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC with ownership of 24,286,219, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 6,468,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.52 million in LSPD stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $86.34 million in LSPD stock with ownership of nearly 36.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [NYSE:LSPD] by around 10,499,951 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 11,025,929 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 56,272,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,798,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSPD stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,625,473 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 9,262,266 shares during the same period.