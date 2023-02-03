Lannett Company Inc. [LCI] is 30.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lannett Company Inc. [NYSE: LCI] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.721 during the day while it closed the day at $0.68. The company report on February 1, 2023 that LANNETT REPORTS IMPROVED FISCAL 2023 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS; RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE.

Q2 Business and Financial Highlights:.

Lannett Company Inc. stock has also gained 25.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LCI stock has inclined by 48.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.24% and gained 30.57% year-on date.

The market cap for LCI stock reached $29.21 million, with 40.94 million shares outstanding and 36.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 184.87K shares, LCI reached a trading volume of 5118153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lannett Company Inc. [LCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LCI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LCI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Lannett Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2018, representing the official price target for Lannett Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lannett Company Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for LCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

LCI stock trade performance evaluation

Lannett Company Inc. [LCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.93. With this latest performance, LCI shares gained by 27.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.34 for Lannett Company Inc. [LCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6143, while it was recorded at 0.5692 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5577 for the last 200 days.

Lannett Company Inc. [LCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lannett Company Inc. [LCI] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.62 and a Gross Margin at +9.74. Lannett Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.01.

Lannett Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lannett Company Inc. [LCI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lannett Company Inc. go to 15.00%.

Lannett Company Inc. [LCI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 39.80% of LCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LCI stocks are: TELEMUS CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 7,398,931, which is approximately 0.264% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,035,174 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 million in LCI stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $1.02 million in LCI stock with ownership of nearly -15.184% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lannett Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Lannett Company Inc. [NYSE:LCI] by around 140,831 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,681,103 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 15,162,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,983,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LCI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,020 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 197,354 shares during the same period.