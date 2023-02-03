Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ: ANY] price surged by 7.01 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Sphere 3D Corp. Provides Bitcoin Production and Mining Updates for December 2022.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Increased production capacity by about 267%.

Grew production by 74% month over month to 17.93 Bitcoin.

A sum of 4277558 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 960.52K shares. Sphere 3D Corp. shares reached a high of $0.435 and dropped to a low of $0.375 until finishing in the latest session at $0.41.

The average equity rating for ANY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Sphere 3D Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Sphere 3D Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sphere 3D Corp. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

ANY Stock Performance Analysis:

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, ANY shares gained by 45.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.90 for Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3416, while it was recorded at 0.3942 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6401 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sphere 3D Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] shares currently have an operating margin of -508.01 and a Gross Margin at -107.18. Sphere 3D Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -464.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.02.

Sphere 3D Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

ANY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sphere 3D Corp. go to 20.00%.

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.90% of ANY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANY stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 178,327, which is approximately -58.809% of the company’s market cap and around 4.44% of the total institutional ownership; GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., holding 115,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47000.0 in ANY stocks shares; and HBK SORCE ADVISORY LLC, currently with $39000.0 in ANY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sphere 3D Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ:ANY] by around 214,656 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,423,884 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 875,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 763,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANY stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 106,667 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 501,334 shares during the same period.