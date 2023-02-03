KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] moved up 1.79: Why It’s Important

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] closed the trading session at $58.01 on 02/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $57.43, while the highest price level was $58.9153. The company report on February 2, 2023 that KKR to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum 2023.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that Robert H. Lewin, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum 2023 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 10:15AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.97 percent and weekly performance of 4.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, KKR reached to a volume of 3472455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $64.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.88.

KKR stock trade performance evaluation

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.86. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 24.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.78 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.47, while it was recorded at 56.15 for the last single week of trading, and 50.45 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.77 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 2.32%.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,890 million, or 55.50% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,770,692, which is approximately 9.332% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 34,980,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in KKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.96 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly -0.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 49,223,901 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 37,812,810 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 376,509,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 463,545,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,417,525 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 4,082,248 shares during the same period.