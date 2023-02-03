KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] – find out why.

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.10% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.55%. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for the Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. “We are proud to declare and pay our 38th consecutive quarterly dividend. This year has been a strong year focused on maintaining and improving our existing portfolio while delivering reliable cash flows during recent market uncertainty. We are looking forward to sharing more about our fourth quarter 2022 results in our earnings release and related conference call, scheduled for February 22, 2023,” said John T. Thomas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The dividend will be payable on January 18, 2023, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on January 4, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, DOC stock dropped by -8.68%. The one-year Physicians Realty Trust stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.33. The average equity rating for DOC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.69 billion, with 226.53 million shares outstanding and 226.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, DOC stock reached a trading volume of 3680734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $16.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Physicians Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on DOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 136.16.

DOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.55. With this latest performance, DOC shares gained by 13.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.44 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.96, while it was recorded at 15.89 for the last single week of trading, and 16.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Physicians Realty Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.24 and a Gross Margin at +35.49. Physicians Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75.

DOC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to 9.70%.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,430 million, or 96.10% of DOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,396,733, which is approximately -1.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,504,079 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $546.45 million in DOC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $189.28 million in DOC stock with ownership of nearly 0.516% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Physicians Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE:DOC] by around 13,155,286 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 11,581,578 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 185,587,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,324,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOC stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,200,358 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,177,104 shares during the same period.