JP Morgan lifts Zscaler Inc. [ZS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] jumped around 9.83 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $141.35 at the close of the session, up 7.47%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Zscaler Introduces Industry’s First Cloud Resilience Capabilities for SSE to Ensure Nonstop Cloud Security Operations.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Zscaler Resilience Extends the Flexibility of Zscaler’s Cloud Platform and Preserves Interconnections to Any App for Rapid Recovery from Unforeseen Events and Attacks.

Zscaler Inc. stock is now 26.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZS Stock saw the intraday high of $142.41 and lowest of $135.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 290.47, which means current price is +41.86% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, ZS reached a trading volume of 3460049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zscaler Inc. [ZS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $170.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc. stock. On January 12, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ZS shares from 162 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc. is set at 6.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 74.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has ZS stock performed recently?

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.91. With this latest performance, ZS shares gained by 28.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.06 for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.32, while it was recorded at 129.43 for the last single week of trading, and 149.91 for the last 200 days.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zscaler Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc. go to 53.36%.

Insider trade positions for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]

There are presently around $9,336 million, or 49.60% of ZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,940,800, which is approximately 2.086% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,576,951 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $929.65 million in ZS stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $503.99 million in ZS stock with ownership of nearly -22.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zscaler Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ:ZS] by around 11,670,253 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 9,650,135 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 44,727,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,048,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZS stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,254,780 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 744,206 shares during the same period.