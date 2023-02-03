Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] is 32.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE: JOBY] gained 0.45% on the last trading session, reaching $4.44 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Joby Appoints Former JSOC Commander Lt. Gen. Scott Howell to Advisory Board.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced the appointment of Lt. Gen. (ret) Scott Howell, former Commander of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), to the Company’s Advisory Board.

Joby Aviation Inc. represents 583.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.62 billion with the latest information. JOBY stock price has been found in the range of $4.24 to $4.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, JOBY reached a trading volume of 5575095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $7.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Joby Aviation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on JOBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

Trading performance analysis for JOBY stock

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.51. With this latest performance, JOBY shares gained by 32.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.31 for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.81, while it was recorded at 4.31 for the last single week of trading, and 4.80 for the last 200 days.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.54.

Joby Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 38.30 and a Current Ratio set at 38.30.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Joby Aviation Inc. go to -11.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]

There are presently around $789 million, or 28.40% of JOBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: INTEL CORP with ownership of 46,040,786, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 40,955,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.84 million in JOBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $92.01 million in JOBY stock with ownership of nearly 2.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Joby Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE:JOBY] by around 3,984,475 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 2,614,050 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 171,111,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,709,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOBY stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,253,041 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 931,475 shares during the same period.