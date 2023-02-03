Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $132

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] slipped around -0.68 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $108.33 at the close of the session, down -0.62%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Intercontinental Exchange Announces 11% Increase to its Quarterly Dividend.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced board authorization of its first quarter 2023 dividend of $0.42 per share, up 11% from its previous $0.38 per share quarterly dividend in 2022.

The first quarter cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2023 to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2023. The ex-dividend date is March 16, 2023.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock is now 5.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ICE Stock saw the intraday high of $111.285 and lowest of $107.485 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 137.40, which means current price is +6.05% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, ICE reached a trading volume of 3467760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $128.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $164, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 24.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ICE stock performed recently?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.52 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.53, while it was recorded at 107.90 for the last single week of trading, and 101.31 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.42 and a Gross Margin at +72.57. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.54.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 6.25%.

Insider trade positions for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

There are presently around $53,519 million, or 91.20% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,037,736, which is approximately 0.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,958,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.44 billion in ICE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.58 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly -0.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 610 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 40,991,739 shares. Additionally, 557 investors decreased positions by around 38,615,191 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 414,434,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 494,041,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,582,743 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,264,674 shares during the same period.