Goldman lifts Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Global-E Online Ltd. [NASDAQ: GLBE] traded at a high on 02/02/23, posting a 4.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.74. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Millennials & Gen-Z Report Social Media as Top Channel for Discovering International Brands – Global-e Survey Finds.

The power of direct-to-consumer (D2C) retail is on the rise, with 58% of respondents preferring to purchase directly from a brand’s website.

Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE), the global leader of direct-to-consumer (D2C) cross border e-Commerce enablement, today released the findings of its seminal Cross-Border e-Commerce Shopper Survey- a Dive into Consumer Behavior and Preferences. The survey, commissioned by Global-e, and carried out by Censuswide, was comprised of 9,000 consumers across nine different markets who, in the last year, have made a purchase online from a retailer based outside of their country.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4091379 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Global-E Online Ltd. stands at 7.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.91%.

The market cap for GLBE stock reached $4.80 billion, with 158.79 million shares outstanding and 124.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, GLBE reached a trading volume of 4091379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLBE shares is $34.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Global-E Online Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Global-E Online Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on GLBE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global-E Online Ltd. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLBE in the course of the last twelve months was 139.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has GLBE stock performed recently?

Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.44. With this latest performance, GLBE shares gained by 57.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.76 for Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.82, while it was recorded at 30.10 for the last single week of trading, and 24.41 for the last 200 days.

Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.77 and a Gross Margin at +37.28. Global-E Online Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.88.

Global-E Online Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global-E Online Ltd. go to 23.20%.

Insider trade positions for Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]

There are presently around $3,151 million, or 70.10% of GLBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLBE stocks are: ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP with ownership of 15,119,399, which is approximately 2.042% of the company’s market cap and around 23.34% of the total institutional ownership; VITRUVIAN PARTNERS LLP, holding 11,349,685 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $371.59 million in GLBE stocks shares; and DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, currently with $293.43 million in GLBE stock with ownership of nearly 45.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global-E Online Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Global-E Online Ltd. [NASDAQ:GLBE] by around 18,657,729 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 7,296,541 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 70,280,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,234,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLBE stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,107,250 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,624,616 shares during the same period.