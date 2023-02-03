Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] is 369.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: VINO] closed the trading session at $5.40 on 02/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.30, while the highest price level was $5.79. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Announces $44 Million ELOC.

Leverageable Funding Now Accessible to Lay Foundation to Achieve Objectives in Growth and Scale of the Company’s Diverse Assets.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories, announced today is growth strategy leveraging its previously announced $44 million ELOC. With this funding now in place, the Company believes it can lay the foundation for growth of its assets in lodging, hospitality, wine & spirits, retail, and e-commerce.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 369.57 percent and weekly performance of 328.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 342.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 147.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 52.50K shares, VINO reached to a volume of 39228976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for VINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63.

VINO stock trade performance evaluation

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 328.54. With this latest performance, VINO shares gained by 342.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 92.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.84 for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4300, while it was recorded at 2.0600 for the last single week of trading, and 5.4300 for the last 200 days.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.07 and a Gross Margin at +72.39. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.47.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.80% of VINO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VINO stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 26,277, which is approximately 256.298% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49000.0 in VINO stocks shares; and HEXAGON CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, currently with $46000.0 in VINO stock with ownership of nearly 385.739% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:VINO] by around 40,435 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 1,387 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 40,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VINO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,396 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,071 shares during the same period.