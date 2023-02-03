For The Home Depot Inc. [HD], Analyst sees a drop to $335. What next?

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] gained 3.57% on the last trading session, reaching $339.79 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2023 that The Home Depot and Ecolab Launch Ecolab® Scientific Clean.

For the First Time Ever, the Power of Ecolab’s Science-Backed Cleaning Products Now Available in Retail Stores.

The Home Depot® is growing its line of cleaning products by partnering with Ecolab Inc., a global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, to launch Ecolab Scientific Clean. The new retail product line offers the cleaning solutions for commercial, industrial and residential use that Ecolab is known for, now available at The Home Depot. The latest line of products will give both Pro and DIY customers in-store access to innovative cleaning technology.

The Home Depot Inc. represents 1.02 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $343.16 billion with the latest information. HD stock price has been found in the range of $332.69 to $341.469.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 4697790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $340.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 8.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 267.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 132.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for HD stock

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.28. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.57 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 321.41, while it was recorded at 324.60 for the last single week of trading, and 300.48 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.24 and a Gross Margin at +32.05. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,050.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.07.

The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 4.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

There are presently around $241,627 million, or 71.70% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,440,614, which is approximately 1.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,476,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.29 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.84 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly -4.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,601 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 27,121,796 shares. Additionally, 1,403 investors decreased positions by around 21,434,116 shares, while 353 investors held positions by with 662,551,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 711,107,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 190 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,275,007 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 1,604,003 shares during the same period.