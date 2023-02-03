For Ross Stores Inc. [ROST], Analyst sees a rise to $130. What next?

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] loss -2.05% on the last trading session, reaching $116.09 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Ross Stores Reports Third Quarter Earnings, Updates Fourth Quarter Guidance.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) today reported earnings per share for the third quarter ended October 29, 2022 of $1.00 on net income of $342 million. These results compare to earnings per share of $1.09 on net income of $385 million for the 13 weeks ended October 30, 2021. Sales for the 2022 third quarter were $4.6 billion, in line with the prior year, with comparable store sales down 3% on top of a robust 14% gain for the same period in 2021.

For the nine months ended October 29, 2022, earnings per share were $3.08 on net earnings of $1.1 billion, versus $3.82 per share on net income of $1.4 billion for the same year-to-date period in 2021. Sales for the first nine months of 2022 were $13.5 billion, with comparable store sales down 5% on top of a strong 14% increase last year.

Ross Stores Inc. represents 342.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.39 billion with the latest information. ROST stock price has been found in the range of $115.73 to $119.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, ROST reached a trading volume of 3541980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $122.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $90 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $102, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ROST stock. On May 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ROST shares from 145 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.23.

Trading performance analysis for ROST stock

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.83. With this latest performance, ROST shares gained by 0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.91 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.95, while it was recorded at 118.25 for the last single week of trading, and 94.53 for the last 200 days.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.53. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.17.

Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 5.66%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

There are presently around $35,891 million, or 92.50% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 46,809,965, which is approximately -5.735% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,162,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.62 billion in ROST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.23 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly 0.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 352 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 21,863,081 shares. Additionally, 397 investors decreased positions by around 19,119,801 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 268,183,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 309,166,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,570,244 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 6,765,799 shares during the same period.