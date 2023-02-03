For PagerDuty Inc. [PD], Analyst sees a rise to $36. What next?

PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE: PD] jumped around 1.3 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $32.11 at the close of the session, up 4.22%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that PagerDuty for Customer Service in ServiceNow CSM Now Generally Available to Enable Real-Time, Direct Communication Between Customer Service and Technical Teams.

New application helps ServiceNow customers exceed service level agreements and improve customer experience.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced the availability of PagerDuty for Customer Service in ServiceNow CSM. This new release builds upon PagerDuty’s long history as the first vendor enabling hybrid operations that connect the front office and back office. PagerDuty for Customer Service in ServiceNow CSM enables teams using the PagerDuty Operations Cloud and ServiceNow to connect developer, ITOps, and CSOps teams alike, and is required infrastructure for keeping ITSM and customer help desks up to date.

PagerDuty Inc. stock is now 20.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PD Stock saw the intraday high of $33.77 and lowest of $31.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.75, which means current price is +39.25% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, PD reached a trading volume of 4169000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PagerDuty Inc. [PD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PD shares is $32.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PagerDuty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for PagerDuty Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagerDuty Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for PD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.29.

How has PD stock performed recently?

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.18. With this latest performance, PD shares gained by 24.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.13 for PagerDuty Inc. [PD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.64, while it was recorded at 30.16 for the last single week of trading, and 25.39 for the last 200 days.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagerDuty Inc. [PD] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.40 and a Gross Margin at +81.97. PagerDuty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.42.

PagerDuty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for PagerDuty Inc. [PD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagerDuty Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for PagerDuty Inc. [PD]

There are presently around $2,613 million, or 88.30% of PD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PD stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,097,244, which is approximately -6.692% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,182,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $262.74 million in PD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $240.24 million in PD stock with ownership of nearly 2.468% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagerDuty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE:PD] by around 4,610,660 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 4,787,948 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 71,978,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,377,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PD stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 753,259 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,729,910 shares during the same period.