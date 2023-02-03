For Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

Microvast Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MVST] gained 7.98% or 0.13 points to close at $1.76 with a heavy trading volume of 4123001 shares. The company report on January 26, 2023 that REE Automotive Names Microvast as Battery Pack Supplier for Its Commercial EV Platforms.

Microvast’s MV-C Gen 4 lithium-ion battery packs to power REE’s P7 fully-flat commercial EV platforms with REEcornerTM technology.

REE is expected to display its P7 platform with Microvast’s battery packs at NTEA Truck Week, March 7-10 in Indianapolis.

It opened the trading session at $1.66, the shares rose to $1.83 and dropped to $1.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MVST points out that the company has recorded -39.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, MVST reached to a volume of 4123001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVST shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Microvast Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Microvast Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microvast Holdings Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for MVST stock

Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.00. With this latest performance, MVST shares gained by 16.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.59 for Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7728, while it was recorded at 1.6320 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6060 for the last 200 days.

Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST] shares currently have an operating margin of -131.73 and a Gross Margin at -28.12. Microvast Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.32.

Microvast Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]

There are presently around $133 million, or 38.70% of MVST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MVST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,693,723, which is approximately -3.161% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,453,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.16 million in MVST stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $12.6 million in MVST stock with ownership of nearly 164.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microvast Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Microvast Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MVST] by around 10,439,966 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 11,534,943 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 53,552,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,527,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MVST stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,682,441 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,314,327 shares during the same period.