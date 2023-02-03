For CMS Energy Corporation [CMS], Analyst sees a rise to $64. What next?

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $64.67 during the day while it closed the day at $63.72. The company report on February 2, 2023 that CMS Energy’s Board of Directors Increases Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock to 48.75 Cents Per Share.

The Board of Directors of CMS Energy today increased the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock to 48.75 cents per share, up from 46 cents per share.

Based on Tuesday’s closing price for CMS Energy common stock, $63.19, the dividend represents an annualized yield of 3 percent.

CMS Energy Corporation stock has also gained 2.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CMS stock has inclined by 11.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.10% and gained 0.62% year-on date.

The market cap for CMS stock reached $18.48 billion, with 289.60 million shares outstanding and 288.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, CMS reached a trading volume of 4364512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMS shares is $68.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CMS Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for CMS Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CMS stock. On April 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CMS shares from 70 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CMS Energy Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

CMS stock trade performance evaluation

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, CMS shares dropped by -0.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.27 for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.57, while it was recorded at 63.16 for the last single week of trading, and 64.56 for the last 200 days.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.64 and a Gross Margin at +20.94. CMS Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57.

CMS Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS Energy Corporation go to 8.17%.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,156 million, or 94.00% of CMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,060,269, which is approximately 1.125% of the company’s market cap and around 0.39% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,198,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in CMS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.14 billion in CMS stock with ownership of nearly 10.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CMS Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE:CMS] by around 20,183,930 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 22,236,384 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 226,825,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,246,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMS stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,328,816 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,655,191 shares during the same period.