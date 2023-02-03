Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $37

Focus Financial Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: FOCS] gained 8.08% or 3.74 points to close at $50.01 with a heavy trading volume of 5359470 shares. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Focus Announces Acquisition Proposal and Exclusivity Arrangement with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) (“Focus”), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it had entered into an exclusivity agreement for a limited period with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (“CD&R”), a private investment firm, to engage in negotiations regarding the terms and definitive agreements whereby CD&R may potentially acquire Focus for $53 per share in cash. A Special Committee of the Board of Directors of Focus (the “Special Committee”) was formed on November 1, 2022 to evaluate a non-binding offer received from CD&R and to explore alternative transactions. After a series of negotiations with CD&R and outreach and meetings with other potential bidders, the Special Committee has approved the exclusivity agreement based on CD&R meeting the Special Committee’s requirement of $53 per share.

CD&R has communicated that its latest non-binding offer of $53 per share represented its “best and final” offer and that it was submitted with the understanding that there would be no further price negotiations. CD&R has also proposed that the transaction would be subject to a non-waivable approval of a majority of the voting power of disinterested shareholders.

It opened the trading session at $52.00, the shares rose to $52.62 and dropped to $49.525, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FOCS points out that the company has recorded 17.92% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -65.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 287.24K shares, FOCS reached to a volume of 5359470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOCS shares is $47.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $24 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Focus Financial Partners Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on FOCS stock. On May 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FOCS shares from 21 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Focus Financial Partners Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOCS in the course of the last twelve months was 14.78.

Trading performance analysis for FOCS stock

Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.69. With this latest performance, FOCS shares gained by 32.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.18 for Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.89, while it was recorded at 45.95 for the last single week of trading, and 37.61 for the last 200 days.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.97 and a Gross Margin at +61.41. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.27.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Focus Financial Partners Inc. go to 15.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Focus Financial Partners Inc. [FOCS]

There are presently around $3,609 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOCS stocks are: STONE POINT CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 16,048,975, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 7,625,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $381.33 million in FOCS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $272.56 million in FOCS stock with ownership of nearly 0.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Focus Financial Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:FOCS] by around 3,245,980 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 3,611,029 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 65,308,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,165,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOCS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 240,275 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 573,971 shares during the same period.