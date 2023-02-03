Fiserv Inc. [FISV] is 6.46% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.52% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.26%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Fiserv Named a World’s Most Admired Company for 2023.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Recognized for leadership in innovation and financial soundness, underscoring company’s commitment to creating value for clients and shareholders.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, has been named one of Fortune® “World’s Most Admired Companies™” for 2023. This prestigious annual ranking identifies the organizations with the strongest reputations within their industries and across industry sectors.

Over the last 12 months, FISV stock dropped by -0.98%. The one-year Fiserv Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.31. The average equity rating for FISV stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $68.18 billion, with 639.60 million shares outstanding and 621.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, FISV stock reached a trading volume of 3903663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $119.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities dropped their target price from $130 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. On July 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FISV shares from 123 to 97.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 24.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

FISV Stock Performance Analysis:

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.39 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.33, while it was recorded at 106.94 for the last single week of trading, and 99.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fiserv Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +49.86. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

FISV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 14.60%.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61,012 million, or 92.50% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,207,943, which is approximately 4.541% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 48,306,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.2 billion in FISV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.57 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly 5.093% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 670 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 35,136,544 shares. Additionally, 591 investors decreased positions by around 35,531,514 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 496,355,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 567,023,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,497,269 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 1,656,301 shares during the same period.