Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] Revenue clocked in at $63.60 million, up 157.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] closed the trading session at $1.03 on 02/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.8351, while the highest price level was $1.07. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Long-Term Farmmi Customer Now Shipping to Chile.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agricultural products supplier in China, today announced one of its long-term customers will be shipping a high-volume order to Chile, a growth market for both the customer and Farmmi. The latest order is for the Company’s popular dried Shiitake mushrooms.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented: “The latest order is a great example of how we grow by supporting our customers, with our respective developments in new markets. We continue to maximize our brand and product leadership by leveraging our customers’ strengths on the ground local sales and distribution networks. Our successful execution on this business strategy has allowed us to keep our operating expenses at reasonable levels, while benefitting from access to both established and new growth markets worldwide, and as we focus on building increased shareholder value in the new year.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 157.24 percent and weekly performance of 29.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 144.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 76.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 231.13K shares, FAMI reached to a volume of 4023859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

FAMI stock trade performance evaluation

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.48. With this latest performance, FAMI shares gained by 144.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.73 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5568, while it was recorded at 0.8099 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0280 for the last 200 days.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.26 and a Gross Margin at +13.00. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.36.

Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 48.00 and a Current Ratio set at 49.60.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 150,683, which is approximately -62.418% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 73,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76000.0 in FAMI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $44000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly 192.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 44,682 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 292,047 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 31,251 shares during the same period.