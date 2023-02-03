Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Is Currently 6.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] jumped around 8.62 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $148.20 at the close of the session, up 6.18%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Etsy Appoints Colin Stretch as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, announced today that Colin Stretch will join the company as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective on February 14, 2023.

Colin comes to Etsy with 25 years of experience, including as former General Counsel of Facebook (now Meta) from 2013-2019, where he led the company’s legal and compliance functions and corporate legal affairs. After Facebook, Colin spent two years as Leader-in-Residence at Columbia University Law School’s Reuben Mark Initiative for Organizational Character & Leadership and, most recently, he was Of Counsel at Latham & Watkins.

Etsy Inc. stock is now 23.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ETSY Stock saw the intraday high of $148.23 and lowest of $142.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 163.84, which means current price is +32.52% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, ETSY reached a trading volume of 3766856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $128.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 6.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 26.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has ETSY stock performed recently?

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.15. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 30.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.28 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.03, while it was recorded at 139.57 for the last single week of trading, and 104.79 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.57 and a Gross Margin at +71.90. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 71.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.83.

Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to -1.70%.

Insider trade positions for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

There are presently around $18,023 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,833,881, which is approximately 0.611% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,827,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $982.69 million in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly -28.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 353 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 14,945,573 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 17,867,007 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 88,800,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,612,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,722,799 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,500,270 shares during the same period.