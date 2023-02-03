Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] stock Downgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $6

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] price plunged by -7.50 percent to reach at -$0.48. The company report on January 11, 2023 that RFK Announces Team-Wide Partnership with Esperion Therapeutics; Includes Primary Partnership for Brad Keselowski at the ’23 Daytona 500.

NASCAR Champion Brad Keselowski to Run No. 6 NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Ford in Famed Daytona 500.

A sum of 3451451 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.93M shares. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $6.45 and dropped to a low of $5.87 until finishing in the latest session at $5.92.

The one-year ESPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.97. The average equity rating for ESPR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESPR shares is $11.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ESPR stock. On October 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ESPR shares from 28 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.02.

ESPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.98. With this latest performance, ESPR shares gained by 1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.39 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.48, while it was recorded at 6.37 for the last single week of trading, and 6.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -289.02 and a Gross Margin at +81.10. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -343.04.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

ESPR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. go to 16.90%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $376 million, or 87.80% of ESPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESPR stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 7,463,016, which is approximately -1.1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, holding 5,636,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.37 million in ESPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $26.99 million in ESPR stock with ownership of nearly 6.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ESPR] by around 12,193,228 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 4,225,804 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 47,138,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,557,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESPR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,752,129 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 324,359 shares during the same period.