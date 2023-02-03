Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] Stock trading around $42.50 per share: What’s Next?

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] surged by $2.78 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $43.29 during the day while it closed the day at $42.50. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Envista to Hold an Investor Access Event at Envista Summit.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) today announced that the company will be holding an Investor Access Event at its Envista Summit on Friday, February 24th from 8:00 am – 10:00 am PT. This event will include a short management presentation followed by an interactive question and answer section. This will be a hybrid event with limited in person attendance. Interested attendees can log into the virtual call using this LINK. If you would like to attend in-person, please contact ir@envistaco.com.

Envista Summit is a customer focused event designed to offer dental professionals premium training and education experience that will highlight Envista’s unique and differentiated product portfolio and digitally integrated solutions. Designed into three educational tracks, dental professionals can take courses within their chosen specialty – implantology, orthodontics, endodontics – with an extra offering of digital dentistry trainings designed for all clinical workflows. For more information about Envista Summit visit www.envistasummit.com or under Events on the Envista website.

Envista Holdings Corporation stock has also gained 12.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVST stock has inclined by 24.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.38% and gained 26.23% year-on date.

The market cap for NVST stock reached $6.84 billion, with 163.10 million shares outstanding and 162.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, NVST reached a trading volume of 4379813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $54 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Envista Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on NVST stock. On October 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NVST shares from 49 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corporation is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 48.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

NVST stock trade performance evaluation

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.32. With this latest performance, NVST shares gained by 25.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.74 for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.99, while it was recorded at 39.50 for the last single week of trading, and 37.36 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.93 and a Gross Margin at +58.72. Envista Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92.

Envista Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corporation go to 41.43%.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,708 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,809,610, which is approximately -1.451% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,702,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $667.37 million in NVST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $513.28 million in NVST stock with ownership of nearly -25.866% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Envista Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST] by around 15,429,797 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 20,866,586 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 145,066,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,362,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVST stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,722,121 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 6,374,723 shares during the same period.