Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST] is 60.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eastside Distilling Inc. [NASDAQ: EAST] gained 32.53% or 0.09 points to close at $0.37 with a heavy trading volume of 5867162 shares. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Eastside Distilling Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Company to Host Conference Call at 5:00pm ET Today.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) (“Eastside” or the “Company”), a consumer-focused beverage company that builds craft inspired experiential brands and high-quality artisan products around premium spirits, digital can printing, co-packing and mobile filling, reported third quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $0.2782, the shares rose to $0.5195 and dropped to $0.2632, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EAST points out that the company has recorded -39.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -85.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 51.48K shares, EAST reached to a volume of 5867162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eastside Distilling Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for EAST stock

Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.27. With this latest performance, EAST shares gained by 45.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.43 for Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2656, while it was recorded at 0.2852 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4817 for the last 200 days.

Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.29 and a Gross Margin at +12.99. Eastside Distilling Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -67.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -135.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.55.

Eastside Distilling Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST]

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.00% of EAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAST stocks are: ARS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 184,117, which is approximately -1.567% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 146,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54000.0 in EAST stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $41000.0 in EAST stock with ownership of nearly 51.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eastside Distilling Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Eastside Distilling Inc. [NASDAQ:EAST] by around 298,027 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 919,209 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 253,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 963,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAST stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 236,045 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.