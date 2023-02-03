e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] Revenue clocked in at $448.20 million, up 21.68% YTD: What’s Next?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [NYSE: ELF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.01% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.20%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that e.l.f. Beauty Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

– Delivered 49% Net Sales Growth –.

Over the last 12 months, ELF stock rose by 125.96%. The one-year e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -19.31. The average equity rating for ELF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.64 billion, with 52.30 million shares outstanding and 50.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 766.30K shares, ELF stock reached a trading volume of 3587144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELF shares is $56.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $65 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2023, representing the official price target for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $77, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on ELF stock. On February 02, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ELF shares from 63 to 78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELF in the course of the last twelve months was 60.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

ELF Stock Performance Analysis:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.20. With this latest performance, ELF shares gained by 21.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.63 for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.09, while it was recorded at 59.42 for the last single week of trading, and 39.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into e.l.f. Beauty Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.60 and a Gross Margin at +58.61. e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.43.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

ELF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. go to 26.70%.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,377 million, or 97.60% of ELF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,521,428, which is approximately 16.966% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,147,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $413.65 million in ELF stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $127.0 million in ELF stock with ownership of nearly -36.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [NYSE:ELF] by around 6,665,516 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 6,152,341 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 37,361,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,179,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELF stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,167,048 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 788,569 shares during the same period.