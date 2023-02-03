DXC Technology Company [DXC] moved up 2.60: Why It’s Important

DXC Technology Company [NYSE: DXC] gained 2.60% on the last trading session, reaching $29.59 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2023 that DXC Technology Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Revenues of $3.57 billion for Q3 FY23, down 12.8% as compared to prior year period, and down 3.8% on an organic basis.

Diluted Earnings Per Share was $0.25 and Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share was $0.95 in Q3 FY23.

DXC Technology Company represents 229.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.88 billion with the latest information. DXC stock price has been found in the range of $28.56 to $30.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, DXC reached a trading volume of 3963814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DXC Technology Company [DXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXC shares is $33.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for DXC Technology Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $31 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for DXC Technology Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $31, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on DXC stock. On March 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DXC shares from 45 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DXC Technology Company is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for DXC stock

DXC Technology Company [DXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.61. With this latest performance, DXC shares gained by 6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.29 for DXC Technology Company [DXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.94, while it was recorded at 28.71 for the last single week of trading, and 28.61 for the last 200 days.

DXC Technology Company [DXC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DXC Technology Company [DXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.97 and a Gross Margin at +10.94. DXC Technology Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40.

DXC Technology Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

DXC Technology Company [DXC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC Technology Company go to 13.46%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DXC Technology Company [DXC]

There are presently around $6,163 million, or 94.40% of DXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,984,918, which is approximately -4.61% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 17,276,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $511.21 million in DXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $448.88 million in DXC stock with ownership of nearly -4.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DXC Technology Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in DXC Technology Company [NYSE:DXC] by around 26,842,217 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 13,874,290 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 167,549,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,265,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXC stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,232,010 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,371,958 shares during the same period.