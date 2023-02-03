CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] moved up 2.68: Why It’s Important

CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ: CTIC] closed the trading session at $5.75 on 02/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.535, while the highest price level was $5.75. The company report on February 2, 2023 that CTI BioPharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in February 2023.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC) today announced that senior leadership will participate in a Fireside Chat at the following investor conferences in February 2023:.

Guggenheim Partners 5th Annual Oncology ConferenceWednesday, February 8, 202310:45 a.m. ETNew York, NY.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.33 percent and weekly performance of -1.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, CTIC reached to a volume of 3487124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTIC shares is $11.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTIC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for CTI BioPharma Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for CTI BioPharma Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on CTIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CTI BioPharma Corp. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.56.

CTIC stock trade performance evaluation

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, CTIC shares dropped by -1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 168.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.39 for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.70, while it was recorded at 5.62 for the last single week of trading, and 5.67 for the last 200 days.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -447.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -149.85.

CTI BioPharma Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $561 million, or 79.30% of CTIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTIC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 13,742,554, which is approximately 39.525% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 8,813,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.67 million in CTIC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $37.94 million in CTIC stock with ownership of nearly 12.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CTI BioPharma Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ:CTIC] by around 24,414,369 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 15,733,050 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 57,473,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,621,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTIC stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,670,782 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,465,925 shares during the same period.