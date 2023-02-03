Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] Is Currently 13.07 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ: CRKN] jumped around 0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.32 at the close of the session, up 13.07%. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Crown Electrokinetics Issues Letter to Shareholders.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stock is now 69.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRKN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3748 and lowest of $0.283 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.04, which means current price is +77.78% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, CRKN reached a trading volume of 6835527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has CRKN stock performed recently?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.80. With this latest performance, CRKN shares gained by 72.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.68 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2156, while it was recorded at 0.2880 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5831 for the last 200 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CRKN is now -294.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -846.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -846.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -455.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.64. Additionally, CRKN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] managed to generate an average of -$1,940,720 per employee.Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 20.80% of CRKN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRKN stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 1,327,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 19.38% of the total institutional ownership; PITCAIRN CO, holding 417,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in CRKN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $55000.0 in CRKN stock with ownership of nearly -78.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ:CRKN] by around 1,607,213 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 1,315,751 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 235,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,687,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRKN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,590,362 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 486,143 shares during the same period.